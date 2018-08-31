One of the men accused of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ has a previous conviction of theft.

Bheki Biyela‚ his co-accused Errol Velile Present - a former ANC employee - as well as Itumeleng Manama and Zakhele Zondi‚ were applying for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The four accused were arrested following a heist in Dobsonville in July and accused of armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles. Four hijacked vehicles were seized by police‚ two of which were apparently used in a heist outside Capitec Bank in Elias Motsoaledi Road.

Biyela's theft conviction was revealed during cross-examination on Friday. He was sentenced to five years in jail and was released on parole after serving two years‚ the court heard.

Biyela initially refused to divulge the type of crime he had committed. When pressed‚ he told the court that he had stolen money at his previous workplace.