Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is considering summonsing media owner Mzwanele Manyi to appear before the State Capture Inquiry to address claims that he tried to interfere with the testimony of key witness Phumla Williams.

Williams‚ the acting Government Communications and Information Systems director-general‚ said she was contacted by Manyi during Friday’s state capture inquiry tea break‚ after she had confirmed that government’s advertising budget had been irregularly spent on The New Age/SABC breakfasts.

Manyi told her‚ via a text message‚ that these breakfasts did not take place during his tenure as director-general of GCIS.

“I think he is trying to influence my submission‚” she said.

Zondo has asked the inquiry lawyers to prepare documentation for him‚ so that he can decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself.

Manyi‚ meanwhile‚ tweeted the text he had sent Williams‚ with the following message: “Just so it's clear. Phumla was relating the changes I brought into GCIS. In the same breath she mentions TNA/SABC breakfast which in my view created the impression that I was somehow part of that. So I sent her a text for her to clarify that this happened AFTER my era.”