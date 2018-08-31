The husband of a woman who was shot and killed when residents of Tshepisong‚ on the West Rand‚ allegedly looted foreign-owned shops is so heartbroken he could not find the words to tell their four children.

Nolulama Mcwerha‚ 34‚ was shot and killed on Wednesday night as residents looted shops amid allegations that they were selling expired food‚ the Sowetan reported on Friday‚ quoting her husband and a neighbour.

The newspaper said her husband‚ Peter Matjatje‚ 41‚ recounted how she left their home at about 11pm when she heard noises outside. “People were breaking a shop outside. She wanted to see what was happening.”