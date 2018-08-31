South Africa

Tshepisong looting victim was a mother of four

31 August 2018 - 09:05 By Pertunia Mafokwane
Police remain on high alert this morning monitoring the incidents of looting, violence and general lawlessness that have left three people dead and 27 arrested in some parts of Soweto.
Image: SA Gov News via Twitter

The husband of a woman who was shot and killed when residents of Tshepisong‚ on the West Rand‚ allegedly looted foreign-owned shops is so heartbroken he could not find the words to tell their four children.

Nolulama Mcwerha‚ 34‚ was shot and killed on Wednesday night as residents looted shops amid allegations that they were selling expired food‚ the Sowetan reported on Friday‚ quoting her husband and a neighbour.

The newspaper said her husband‚ Peter Matjatje‚ 41‚ recounted how she left their home at about 11pm when she heard noises outside. “People were breaking a shop outside. She wanted to see what was happening.”

Human Rights Commission condemns violence against foreigners

The South African Human Rights Commission says South Africans should remember that foreigners have rights too.
News
5 hours ago

Matjatje said he struggled to explain to his children‚ aged 13‚ 11‚ eight and three‚ that their mother was dead. “I asked her friends and relatives to explain to them. I am devastated.”

Police told TimesLIVE on Friday that they had not yet obtained official confirmation of the identity of the woman from Tshepisong.

“We are waiting for her family to come forward‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

She was the fourth person to be killed this week in the unrest that erupted in several Gauteng townships following allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling counterfeit or expired goods. Three people were killed in Soweto earlier this week.

In the wake of looting in Soweto, foreign nationals were packing their goods and heading for safety on Thursday August 30 2018 to seek safety elsewhere.

