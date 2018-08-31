South Africa

Water restrictions in KwaZulu-Natal lifted

31 August 2018 - 16:37 By Suthentira Govender
Image: 123RF/maridav

Water restrictions in KwaZulu-Natal have been lifted because the levels of five dams in the province have improved. 

The decision to remove restrictions of 15% for industry‚ business and residential and 50% for agriculture was taken by Deborah Mochotlhi‚ acting director-general of the Department of Water and Sanitation‚ said Umgeni Water spokesman Shami Harichunder on Friday.

The Mgeni system supplies drinking water in bulk to eThekwini‚ uMgungundlovu and Msunduzi municipalities‚ to an estimated four million consumers.

Harichunder said the announcement‚ published on Friday in the Government Gazette‚ meant that restrictions in “80% of the eThekwini region‚ all of uMgungundlovu and all of Msunduzi‚ including‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ have officially come to an end with immediate effect”.

The restrictions were implemented two years ago at the height of water shortages.

But‚ said Harichunder: “Albert Falls - the largest dam in the Mgeni system - still remains of concern to Umgeni Water due to its level remaining at consistently below 60%.”

He added that the removal of restrictions “is an excellent development that has the potential to reignite business confidence and unlock projects that had been deferred because of water shortages”.

But he warned: “While it is good to rejoice in water adequacy‚ vulnerability of the Mgeni system must not be forgotten.”

