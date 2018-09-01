South Africa

Jozi celebrates Spring Day

01 September 2018 - 17:03 By Timeslive
Happy #SpringDay to all.
Happy #SpringDay to all.
Image: Tara Turkington

Spring Day is here and Jozi is in the mood to chill.

September 1 is the start of the swimming season in Joburg’s pools. The city has 54 pools with 48 opened in September‚ says Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ the MMC for community development

The normal swimming pool hours are from Monday to Friday‚ 10am to 6pm and Saturday to Sunday‚ 10am to 5pm. Tariffs range from R5.00 to R10.00.

The 48 swimming pools that will be opened are Rabie Ridge; Blairgowrie; Brixton; Coronationville; Kensington B; Linden; Newclare; Ochse Square; Riverlea; Robin Hills; Roosevelt Park; Vrededorp; Verity Park; Windsor East; Windsor West; Davidsonville; Florida Lake; Florida North; Little Falls; Diepkloof; Dobsonville; Jabavu; Meadowlands; Moletsane; Noordgesig; Senoane; Pimville; Power Park; East Bank; Sydenham; Zoo Lake; Ellis Park; Forest Hill; Hofland Park; Malvern; Moffat Park; Southern Suburbs; Turffontein; Yeoville; Lenasia Ext 2; Lenasia Ext 10; Orange Farm; Eldorado Park Ext 4; Eldorado Park Ext 9; Eldorado Park Proper; Ennerdale; Lenasia Ext 5 and Lenasia South.

For more information regarding City of Joburg Swimming Pools‚ please visit www.joburg.org.za or follow on Twitter @CojCommunityDev and #JoburgPools or contact the City of Johannesburg Sport and Recreation office at 011 404 5014 during business hours.

Meanwhile twitter was in a playful mood reminiscing about Spring Days past and showing off Spring hairstyles and dance moves.

Most read

  1. Jozi celebrates Spring Day South Africa
  2. Obama, Bush mourn former rival McCain at Washington service World
  3. Woman stabbed at Greenacres Shopping Centre South Africa
  4. Six-year-old boy falls to his death in Joburg CBD South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X