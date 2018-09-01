Jozi celebrates Spring Day

Spring Day is here and Jozi is in the mood to chill.

September 1 is the start of the swimming season in Joburg’s pools. The city has 54 pools with 48 opened in September‚ says Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ the MMC for community development

The normal swimming pool hours are from Monday to Friday‚ 10am to 6pm and Saturday to Sunday‚ 10am to 5pm. Tariffs range from R5.00 to R10.00.

The 48 swimming pools that will be opened are Rabie Ridge; Blairgowrie; Brixton; Coronationville; Kensington B; Linden; Newclare; Ochse Square; Riverlea; Robin Hills; Roosevelt Park; Vrededorp; Verity Park; Windsor East; Windsor West; Davidsonville; Florida Lake; Florida North; Little Falls; Diepkloof; Dobsonville; Jabavu; Meadowlands; Moletsane; Noordgesig; Senoane; Pimville; Power Park; East Bank; Sydenham; Zoo Lake; Ellis Park; Forest Hill; Hofland Park; Malvern; Moffat Park; Southern Suburbs; Turffontein; Yeoville; Lenasia Ext 2; Lenasia Ext 10; Orange Farm; Eldorado Park Ext 4; Eldorado Park Ext 9; Eldorado Park Proper; Ennerdale; Lenasia Ext 5 and Lenasia South.