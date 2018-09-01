Jozi celebrates Spring Day
Spring Day is here and Jozi is in the mood to chill.
September 1 is the start of the swimming season in Joburg’s pools. The city has 54 pools with 48 opened in September‚ says Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ the MMC for community development
The normal swimming pool hours are from Monday to Friday‚ 10am to 6pm and Saturday to Sunday‚ 10am to 5pm. Tariffs range from R5.00 to R10.00.
The 48 swimming pools that will be opened are Rabie Ridge; Blairgowrie; Brixton; Coronationville; Kensington B; Linden; Newclare; Ochse Square; Riverlea; Robin Hills; Roosevelt Park; Vrededorp; Verity Park; Windsor East; Windsor West; Davidsonville; Florida Lake; Florida North; Little Falls; Diepkloof; Dobsonville; Jabavu; Meadowlands; Moletsane; Noordgesig; Senoane; Pimville; Power Park; East Bank; Sydenham; Zoo Lake; Ellis Park; Forest Hill; Hofland Park; Malvern; Moffat Park; Southern Suburbs; Turffontein; Yeoville; Lenasia Ext 2; Lenasia Ext 10; Orange Farm; Eldorado Park Ext 4; Eldorado Park Ext 9; Eldorado Park Proper; Ennerdale; Lenasia Ext 5 and Lenasia South.
Situation right now at Dobsonville, Noordgesig, Meadowlands and Power Park Swimming Pools— Nonhlanhla Sifumba (@NonnysZA) September 1, 2018
🌼It’s #SpringDay in @CityofJoburgZA @COJCommunityDev Municipal Pools #JoburgPools 🌼 pic.twitter.com/s5I85vEKs4
#JoburgPools #SpringDay— Nonhlanhla Sifumba (@NonnysZA) September 1, 2018
🌼Pimville Swimming Pool is also open one of @CityofJoburgZA heated pools🌼 9 of 10 of Region D pools are open except Orlando West Pool that’s expected to open in October. pic.twitter.com/CiseaPuKe6
For more information regarding City of Joburg Swimming Pools‚ please visit www.joburg.org.za or follow on Twitter @CojCommunityDev and #JoburgPools or contact the City of Johannesburg Sport and Recreation office at 011 404 5014 during business hours.
Meanwhile twitter was in a playful mood reminiscing about Spring Days past and showing off Spring hairstyles and dance moves.
#SpringDay— Reitumetse Makua (@RMK_SA1) September 1, 2018
Rt if your childhood was like this!!! pic.twitter.com/SA1oL8Iel1
Happy #SpringDay to all those in the Southern Hemisphere. Here's to a fresh outlook and bright new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/u7HaCxWTay— Tara Turkington (@taraturk1) September 1, 2018
#SpringDay 🔥💯 @Priddy_Ugly hairstyles are amazing.😊🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yw66HQNR8i— Pakiso MorwaMotho (@SparkzeeMorwa) September 1, 2018
This lady ke bosso#SpringDay mood pic.twitter.com/2rHKjyEMlW— Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 1, 2018