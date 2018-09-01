WATCH | Baby springbok and baby ostrich are BFFs

An unlikely friendship started between an adorable baby springbok and a new-born ostrich when they were both abandoned by their mothers. They were taken in by Divan Grobler‚ the conservation manager at Aquila private game reserve in the southern Karoo.

About a month ago Grobler discovered a newly born springbok and waited for its mother to return‚ but she never did. He then began hand-rearing the feisty young antelope.