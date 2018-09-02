Killing a police officer should be equalled to treason: Bheki Cele

Killing a police officer should become a “crime against [the] state and equal to treason”.

“If they kill one of ours‚ they are taking the whole nation on.” That is what police minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“They better be kept in a very‚ not too dark‚ but a dark place for the rest of their lives ... It must be really‚ really a fear of any criminal [that] when the criminal thinks of taking [on] the police [they] must know that when that engagement comes to an end‚ it won’t be the police officer who will be 'sleeping'.”