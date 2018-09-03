400 early birds apply for 2019 NSFAS bursaries
The first day of online applications from prospective first-year students for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for 2019 has gone smoothly so far‚ without any technical glitches‚ the entity says.
By 10am‚ more than 400 new applications had successfully been submitted.
In total‚ some 8‚000 users had visited the NSFAS website to learn more about the application process.
Applications will close on November 30‚ 2018.
To apply‚ the scheme said in a statement its officials need IDs for the applicant and parents‚ payslips from both parents and a consent form to give the scheme permission to verify income. Those whose parents are not working are required to submit a signed consent form so that the scheme can verify that there is no income.
"A consent form is compulsory for every applicant. Without this‚ NSFAS may not verify income as declared by applicant and thus may not conclude the funding decision.
"No one is restricted from applying‚ however‚ funding will only be disbursed to those who have confirmed offers/secured admission to study in 2019."
Explaining the evaluation process‚ the scheme said its officials sought to identify students whose families’ income was below R350‚000 per annum.
"Eligible students will receive confirmation of funding from NSFAS as soon as we obtain a proof of admission to study at any public college/university. … You may have to wait until end of November for us to make a final public college/university choice to where your funds will be paid."
Matriculants may be impacted by the release of the final results.
Continuing students who are funded by NSFAS this year will be contacted by the scheme to sign their agreements online‚ if they have not done so already. They are not required to reapply‚ as funding will automatically continue in 2019‚ if they meet the progression rule of a 50% pass.