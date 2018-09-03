The first day of online applications from prospective first-year students for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for 2019 has gone smoothly so far‚ without any technical glitches‚ the entity says.

By 10am‚ more than 400 new applications had successfully been submitted.

In total‚ some 8‚000 users had visited the NSFAS website to learn more about the application process.

Applications will close on November 30‚ 2018.

To apply‚ the scheme said in a statement its officials need IDs for the applicant and parents‚ payslips from both parents and a consent form to give the scheme permission to verify income. Those whose parents are not working are required to submit a signed consent form so that the scheme can verify that there is no income.

"A consent form is compulsory for every applicant. Without this‚ NSFAS may not verify income as declared by applicant and thus may not conclude the funding decision.