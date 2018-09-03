6 quotes from Phumla Williams on emotional abuse‚ drugs‚ nightmares and Zuma's silence

1. Muthambi demoted Williams in 2016 from acting director-general to deputy director-general and forced her to pay back R35‚000 of her salary.

Williams testified how Muthambi stripped her of performing important functions‚ which dealt with procurement and finance. “I had panic attacks. I saw torture going through my body again. I never thought in this government people can do such things. I was tortured for weeks [by apartheid government] and Muthambi did the same… She was cheating the state because basically I was being paid because she wanted that procurement [unit] at all cost. She wanted to steal at all cost. It was a ploy to remove finance and procurement away from me. They knew that they had removed me from doing Cabinet work and I was going to be a nuisance and they decided that procurement and the finance must be removed from this woman.”

2. How she coped with Muthambi’s prolonged abuse: “I had to be assisted by colleagues at work… who made it their problem that every morning they come and check on me. My sister had to move into my house because at that point I was scared of going to bed because I thought the nightmares would come back. I started hearing those keys of my torture.”

“I was tortured for weeks and Muthambi did the same thing to my body.”

Williams informed the commission that she had been captured by the apartheid government in 1988 in Soweto and tortured in Piet Retief. These memories had been sealed in her mind until Muthambi had walked into her life when she became the minister of the Department of Communications which is responsible for GCIS.