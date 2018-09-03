Police have discovered a decomposing body in Phoenix‚ outside Durban – and on Monday afternoon gave case details that identified the body as that of missing 9-year-old Miguel Louw.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation said that a decomposing body was found buried in a park in Longbury Drive‚ Phoenix‚ on Monday afternoon.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police were on the scene.

“The boy went missing on July 17 at Sydenham area. The scene is still on‚” she said.

The body was found by Glen Naidoo‚ head of a private security company. One of the child’s aunts‚ who was there with police‚ could be heard wailing uncontrollably as she witnessed the scene playing out before her.