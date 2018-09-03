South Africa

Body found in Durban confirmed as that of missing child Miguel Louw

03 September 2018 - 16:57 By Jeff Wicks
The scene in Phoenix‚ on September 3, 2018, where police discovered the decomposed body of a schoolboy, thought to be Miguel Louw who went missing on July 17.
The scene in Phoenix‚ on September 3, 2018, where police discovered the decomposed body of a schoolboy, thought to be Miguel Louw who went missing on July 17.
Image: Jeff Wicks

Police have discovered a decomposing body in Phoenix‚ outside Durban – and on Monday afternoon gave case details that identified the body as that of missing 9-year-old Miguel Louw.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation said that a decomposing body was found buried in a park in Longbury Drive‚ Phoenix‚ on Monday afternoon.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police were on the scene.

“The boy went missing on July 17 at Sydenham area. The scene is still on‚” she said.

The body was found by Glen Naidoo‚ head of a private security company. One of the child’s aunts‚ who was there with police‚ could be heard wailing uncontrollably as she witnessed the scene playing out before her.

Miguel Louw 'kidnapper' released on bail

Mohammed Ebrahim‚ the man alleged to have abducted Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw in July‚ was granted bail of R2‚500 in the Durban Magistrate’s ...
News
5 days ago

Magistrate appeals to accused in case of missing Miguel Louw to come clean

"If you know anything about the whereabouts of this child‚ please‚ please‚ I am appealing to you for your own sake and the sake of those affected to ...
News
27 days ago

The body was linked to the Miguel case by an item of clothing – a school jacket he was reportedly wearing the last time he was seen.

Police erected a wide cordon around a park in Longbury Drive‚ with crime scene technicians focusing their attention on a patch of brush near a ravine.

It is understood that officers had happened upon the body while chasing suspects from a business robbery.

Raylene and Kirk Louw, the parents of Miguel outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 29, 2018.
Raylene and Kirk Louw, the parents of Miguel outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 29, 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Naidoo‚ of private security company KZN VIP Protection Services‚ said that his guards had chased several men into the ravine and called the police for help. It was during this unrelated chase that they stumbled on the shallow grave.

“We thought they were armed‚ so we called the police. When the police came we started searching and came across a foul stench‚” he told TimesLIVE.

He said that they found a badly decomposed body of a child wearing a school uniform under some bushes.

Arlene Paul‚ the boy’s grandmother‚ told TimesLIVE that the family had received calls earlier on Monday telling them that Miguel’s body was found in Phoenix. But they did not believe it because the calls had not come from officers involved in the case.

“We thought it was a prank‚” she said.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Missing KZN baby found after week-long search

Police on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast have found a missing two-month-old baby‚ believed to have been kidnapped by a woman in a pink nightgown.
News
2 hours ago

Mother charged with child neglect for leaving infant home alone

A Johannesburg woman has been charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her four-month-old baby unattended for hours.
News
9 hours ago

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Cape Town girl

Cape Town police have requested the public’s help in finding 9-year-old Previledge Mabvongwe after she went missing on Monday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe to donate 10 white rhinos to DR Congo Africa
  2. Phone ban rings in new French school year Sci-Tech
  3. Couple's lifeless bodies found in their home after family member raises alarm South Africa
  4. Deadline extended for comment on Gauteng school admissions bill South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X