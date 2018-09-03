South Africa

Brave mom fights off knife-wielding farm attacker

03 September 2018 - 10:09 By Jeff Wicks
Splatters of blood at the scene of the knife attack.
Image: Supplied

In a desperate bid to save her daughter during a farm attack‚ a Darnall woman flung herself at a knife-wielding attacker in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood that the woman‚ living on a sugarcane farm north of Durban‚ had been roused by the screams of her daughter.

The girl had been woken by a man armed with a cane knife and her mother had rushed to her aid.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said the woman and the knifeman had grappled in the kitchen.

“The woman had placed herself between her daughter and the man in an effort to protect her. The girl‚ no older than five‚ had run and hid behind the couch while her mother fought off the man‚” he said.

Herbst said the woman’s screams had eventually warded off the man‚ who fled.

“The woman sustained severe traumatic injuries to her arms from the cane knife. She was treated and stabilised at the scene‚ and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The girl was unharmed‚” he said.

Police had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

