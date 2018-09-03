South Africa

Eight dead in Denel blast

03 September 2018 - 17:11 By Aron Hyman
Four people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on September 3, 2018.
Eight people have been confirmed dead after a massive explosion rocked the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on Monday.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Theo Lane said that they had responded to an explosion at the facility at 3.45pm.

Factory staff were busy extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived.

"Four persons are confirmed to have sustained fatal injuries and firefighters are currently carrying out search and rescue for a further six persons. The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as yet. Currently 15 firefighters with 3 fire engines are at the incident‚" said Lane.

The factory produces explosives and propellants for civilian and military use in ammunition.

