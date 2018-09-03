A police officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Monday the warrant officer was arrested for the murder of his wife in Meredale‚ Johannesburg‚ on August 31.

The warrant officer‚ who has not yet been named‚ is a member of Visible Policing Unit and stationed at the Eldorado Police Station.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the man arrived home at 8.30pm on August 31‚ where he allegedly found his wife drinking with their neighbour.

“It is alleged that he asked her why she was drunk as he knew her to be a Christian‚ but that she told him that she also wanted to be happy. The suspect joined his wife and [their] neighbour in drinking.”

While they were together‚ the man apparently received a phone call from another woman – and when his wife demanded to know who had called him‚ they get into a fight.

“It is alleged that the deceased became angry and threw the suspect’s phone onto the cement floor and told him to leave her house. The deceased threw the suspect out of her house.”

It was during this scuffle that the woman was shot.

The warrant officer alleged that his wife attacked him with a knife. He alleged that during their scuffle‚ he shot her in the upper neck by accident. The bullet exited through her left temple.

“The suspect allegedly phoned the ambulance but the deceased was certified dead on their arrival. The suspect was arrested and the Ipid took over the investigation.”

The investigation continues.

The warrant officer will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.