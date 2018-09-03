Court interdict halts public protector probe into horseracing industry

The Public Protector has postponed hearings into the horseracing industry in Gauteng indefinitely after one of the interested parties obtained a court interdict.

“Phumelela Gaming and Leisure (PTY) Limited‚ obtained an interdict from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday afternoon to have the hearings postponed until further notice‚” public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Monday evening.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she had noted the court order.

“We have noted the court order. What is important is that the investigation itself has not been interdicted. Therefore normal investigative processes will continue. This means we will still hear from witnesses but not out in the open as it would have been the case with the public hearings‚” she said.

Phumelela approached the high court in Pretoria on Friday to stop the hearings which would have started on Tuesday.