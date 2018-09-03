BMW South Africa wants to make the selfless work done by non-governmental organisations easier.

The German luxury vehicle manufacturer has decided to donate 20 X3s - worth over R15-million - to non-governmental organisations‚ working in tough terrain‚ as well as to educational institutions.

First to receive one of two of the luxury 4x4’s was the Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo‚ which cares for orphaned and injured baby rhinos with the aim of releasing them back into the wild.

“We have made 20 BMW X3s worth more than R15-million available for both NGOs and educational establishments.

“In terms of the NGOs‚ our first recipient is the Rhino Orphanage‚ which does extraordinary work to rescue baby rhinos whose mothers have been killed in the poaching crisis. We are giving the Rhino Orphanage two BMW X3s to assist with their work‚” said Alexander Parker‚ BMW Group South Africa spokesman.

Parker said BMW was not ready to announce the rest of the recipients “as the discussions are not quite complete”.

“However‚ the NGOs we are talking to require a robust and powerful 4x4 to do their work‚ and will represent a diverse selection of NGOs working to improve the lives of South Africans‚” he added.