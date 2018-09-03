Former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi says he was not trying to influence evidence when he called acting GCIS director-general Phumla Williams but simply wanted to raise the issue of the chronology of events that were being presented.

On Monday Manyi submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining his phone call and text message to Williams during Friday’s tea break. Williams was testifying that the government’s advertising budget had been irregularly spent on The New Age-SABC breakfasts.

Manyi told her‚ via a text message‚ that these breakfasts did not take place during his tenure as director-general of GCIS.

“I think he is trying to influence my submission‚” Williams told commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo had asked the inquiry lawyers to prepare documentation for him to decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself.

The commission’s legal team confirmed receiving a statement from Manyi about the incident.

In his affidavit‚ Manyi said Williams had testified about the bullying of the procurement team while at GCIS‚ but did not reveal when she had mentioned it or who had done it.

“The lead investigator then asked Ms Phumla Williams to reveal the identity of the person who did the bullying. Ms Phumla Williams responded and said the bullying was done by the CFO‚ Mr Zweli Momeka. It is my humble contention that a reasonable man could easily understand the response by Ms Phumla Williams to be part and parcel of the changes that I brought to the GCIS since the characterisation of my era at GCIS was about changes that evidently Ms Phumla Williams didn’t welcome.