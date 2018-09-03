South Africa

Mom gives birth in parking lot of hospital

03 September 2018
An anxious dad-to-be managed to drive his wife to the hospital‚ but only got as far as the parking lot – where she gave birth.

Netcare 911 paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal said they delivered a baby in the back of a bakkie at the weekend.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the medics heard someone calling for help in a parking lot of the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in Berea.

"Upon investigating they found Mrs Nontuthuzelo Bhengu in the back of a bakkie in severe pain and in the process of delivering her baby. While one of the medics reassured both the mother and father‚ [other] medics fetched their medical equipment in preparation for a delivery‚" said Herbst.

The couple had entered the hospital premises but the panicked father did not know which entrance to use.

"After a short period‚ little Sibusisiwe Nkazimulo Bhengu was welcomed into the world to big smiles from Mr and Mrs Bhengu."

Mother and baby are in hospital‚ where they are reported to be doing well.

