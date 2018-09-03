Mom gives birth in parking lot of hospital

An anxious dad-to-be managed to drive his wife to the hospital‚ but only got as far as the parking lot – where she gave birth.

Netcare 911 paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal said they delivered a baby in the back of a bakkie at the weekend.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the medics heard someone calling for help in a parking lot of the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in Berea.