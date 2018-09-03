The world's deadliest listeria outbreak is over‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Monday.

The outbreak led to more than 203 deaths. The vast majority were caused by the ST6 strain of listeria‚ which was found in Tiger Brands Polokwane's processed meat factory. It is not known how the bacteria ended up in the affected factory‚ Motsoaledi told a press conference in Johannesburg.

"Nobody‚ whether in government or in private sector‚ can say how it up ended in the factory. Tiger Brands has done every inspection and nobody has pinpointed how this listeria got in the [factory] this way‚” he said.