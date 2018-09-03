South Africa

Protesters march to Lanseria International Airport

03 September 2018 - 11:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The protesters want opportunities for small‚ medium and micro enterprises.
The protesters want opportunities for small‚ medium and micro enterprises.
Image: Google Maps

Protesters caused major traffic delays by blocking roads early on Monday ahead of a planned march to Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

Its chief executive‚ Rampa Rammopo‚ said they had received a letter from a group calling itself the Greater Lanseria Community and Business Development Forum. “It would appear to them that we are favouring the community closer to the airport‚” said Rammopo.

He said the group wanted opportunities for small‚ medium and micro enterprises.

“They say there is an imbalance in how we hire people. We are doing everything we can to employ locals‚ but it’s never enough.”

Rammopo said the protest had not affected morning flights. “It’s business as usual. There have not been any delays as a consequence of the protest action. We are‚ however‚ expecting some activity around 11am.”

He said the airport had contingency plans in place to deal with the protest.

“We have been in consultation with law-enforcement agencies and we have our own contingency plans.” 

READ MORE: 

Protesters burn Pikitup depot‚ further affecting trash collection in Joburg

Garbage collection problems are set to continue in parts of Johannesburg after protesters on Thursday set a depot alight.
News
3 days ago

Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court near Durban on Monday in support of two men who were arrested on Friday in ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Pilanesberg Nature Reserve fire 'ignited by a neighbour' South Africa
  2. Polony can come back into your diet: listeria outbreak declared over South Africa
  3. Cops still have beef with cattle rustlers who stole from the king South Africa
  4. State Capture: Appeal to public servants to speak out about corruption South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X