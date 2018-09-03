Public Protector to probe Cape passenger train woes

The Public Protector has agreed to look into the “causes behind the myriad failures” of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa’s) train service in the Western Cape.

Prasa has been plagued by chronic delays in the past three years‚ with arson attacks on trains and looting of infrastructure such as power cables steadily crippling the service’s ability to operate.

In a letter to Western Cape chairperson for the standing committee on transport and public works Nceba Hinana‚ the public protector’s executive manager for communications and stakeholder engagement‚ Oupa Segelwa‚ said a senior investigator would investigate Prasa and its management.

This was after Hinana wrote a letter requesting an urgent investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane into the failures by the rail agency and “mismanagement” by the transport ministry.