A pastor recently won what he considers to be a gift from God - a R15-million Lotto jackpot.

“The 59-year-old pastor from Polokwane in Limpopo said that his winnings were a gift from God‚” National lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement on Monday.

“Excited‚ the winner said that he wanted to use his millions to uplift the church and to give back to those closest to him‚ who were financially helpful towards his family during their most trying times.”

The winner also wants to spoil his wife.

“I plan to spoil my wife of 20 years as a token of appreciation to her‚ for sticking by my side when the going was tough. People used to tell her to leave me because I was broke. Today‚ I’m a millionaire!”