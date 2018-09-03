South Africa

R15m Lotto win ‘a gift from God’

03 September 2018 - 19:37 By Nico Gous
The first-time winner said that he was glad he had not given up believing that he would one day win the jackpot.
Image: Gabriel Petrescu/ 123RF.com

A pastor recently won what he considers to be a gift from God - a R15-million Lotto jackpot.

“The 59-year-old pastor from Polokwane in Limpopo said that his winnings were a gift from God‚” National lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement on Monday.

“Excited‚ the winner said that he wanted to use his millions to uplift the church and to give back to those closest to him‚ who were financially helpful towards his family during their most trying times.”

The winner also wants to spoil his wife.

“I plan to spoil my wife of 20 years as a token of appreciation to her‚ for sticking by my side when the going was tough. People used to tell her to leave me because I was broke. Today‚ I’m a millionaire!”

The winner tried to set up spaza shops and other informal businesses over the years. He was not identified.

“The first-time winner said that he was glad he had not given up believing that he would one day win the jackpot. Recalling his lucky moment‚ he explained that the numbers appeared to him in a dream and when he woke up‚ he wasted no time.”

He spent R20 on tickets.

“Having missed the draw show‚ the winner checked the numbers at an outlet on his way home but didn’t realise that he had struck the jackpot until he got home‚ where he shared the news with his wife. The instant millionaire was still in disbelief and said that he never thought this would happen to him.”

