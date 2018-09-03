The Public Sector Network (PSN) has appealed to public servants “frustrated” by corrupt practices in the sector to step forward to share their experiences so the “whole truth comes out”.

Following two weeks of testimony at the state capture and Nugent commissions of inquiry‚ the PSN has asked officials to emulate the example of some of those who have testified.

The PSN commended witnesses Themba Maseko‚ Phumla Williams‚ Willie Mathebula‚ Dondo Mogajane and Ismail Momoniat‚ who‚ it said‚ represented the actions of “highly committed public servants that the PSN endorses”.

They testified at the state capture inquiry and the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The PSN recognises that there is a long history‚ especially prior to the emergence of our democratic state‚ of state institutions being used for corrupt purposes. This has become increasingly evident over the recent past‚” the PSN said on Monday.

“The revelations in the recent commissions of inquiry have provided South Africans with an insight of the actions of ethically driven‚ committed public servants who fought to ensure that our institutions remain resilient and committed to serving all South Africans‚” it said.