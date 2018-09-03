The return of the kota: Twitter celebrates the end of listeria outbreak

It might be Monday but Twitter is in full celebratory mode after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared the end of the world's deadliest listeria outbreak.

Over 203 people died from the outbreak, with the ST6 strain being found in Tiger Brands Polokwane's processed meat factory.

Combined with the fact that payday was a week ago, Twitter was overjoyed that kota was once again on the menu. Well, that's if you adhered to the advice not to consume certain processed meats.