The return of the kota: Twitter celebrates the end of listeria outbreak
It might be Monday but Twitter is in full celebratory mode after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared the end of the world's deadliest listeria outbreak.
Over 203 people died from the outbreak, with the ST6 strain being found in Tiger Brands Polokwane's processed meat factory.
Combined with the fact that payday was a week ago, Twitter was overjoyed that kota was once again on the menu. Well, that's if you adhered to the advice not to consume certain processed meats.
Yhuu, I thought #Listeriosis was back before clicking. Immediately thought of that Vienna I had yesterday!— Cookie ZA (@Cookie_ZA1) September 3, 2018
Its is finally over, lets throw a sausage party!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/x63MnWUFNZ
I've been eating russian this whole time #Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/vuRZeZgjbz— Matebese_Matebese (@H_Matebese) September 3, 2018
The minister of health is pleased to announce that the Russians are back! #Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/74s3OSbJbM— Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) September 3, 2018
Health minister: #Listeriosis outbreak officially over.— Nkosko (@nkosana_nkumane) September 3, 2018
South Africans this whole time: pic.twitter.com/yyfHdjduBa
Am I the only one who didn't stop eating Polony When the Listeriosis saga was trending#Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/biC2E22K1K— Siyabonga Vincent Zulu (@SiyaVincentZulu) September 3, 2018
Retweet if you never stopped eating processed meats#Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/EMyGk8x7dA— D҉I҉M҉A҉N҉D҉E҉ (@Dimande9) September 3, 2018
Street vendors rushing to buy Enterprise / Rainbow polony and Russians now that #Listeriosis is no more... pic.twitter.com/D0oZm0vCSB— Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) September 3, 2018
Some tweeps were still nervous though...
Minister must eat Polony live on Tv then I'll believe its over.#Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/kUGVNNP1OZ— Pako Tong (@pako_tong) September 3, 2018
If Minister Motsoaledi didn't eat polony on live television as he announced that the #Listeriosis outbreak is over, then he's wasting everyone's time. pic.twitter.com/XdDkFPrPmq— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) September 3, 2018