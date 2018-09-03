WATCH | Brave granny rams into dumbstruck armed hijackers

Video footage of a group of armed criminals attempting to hijack a woman in her driveway has emerged on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the driver of a white Jeep opening her gate and driving into the driveway. A second vehicle follows closely behind.

The driver of the first vehicle remains in the car and refuses to open her doors when three of the other car's occupants knock on her windows with guns.

Thinking quickly, she reverses into the hijackers' car and forces them to flee the scene.