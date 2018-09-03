South Africa

WATCH | Brave granny rams into dumbstruck armed hijackers

03 September 2018 - 13:18 By TimesLIVE

Video footage of a group of armed criminals attempting to hijack a woman in her driveway has emerged on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the driver of a white Jeep opening her gate and driving into the driveway. A second vehicle follows closely behind.

The driver of the first vehicle remains in the car and refuses to open her doors when three of the other car's occupants knock on her windows with guns.

Thinking quickly, she reverses into the hijackers' car and forces them to flee the scene.

READ MORE

WATCH | Quick-thinking driver's daring escape from gun-wielding robbers

A quick-thinking driver left two armed robbers scratching their heads and their getaway vehicle damaged.
News
18 days ago

WATCH | Bullets fly in 'scary as hell' clash between hijackers and security guards in Joburg

Residents and motorists in Northcliff‚ Johannesburg‚ scrambled for their lives on Thursday as would-be robbers and private security engaged in a ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital

A team of Durban medics almost became victims of crime when they were accosted by a gang of armed men in Ntuzuma on Sunday night.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Donation of luxury 4x4s to help save baby rhinos South Africa
  2. 6 quotes from Phumla Williams on emotional abuse‚ drugs‚ nightmares and Zuma's ... South Africa
  3. No 'fake food' found after inspections at 470 shops in SA South Africa
  4. 400 early birds apply for 2019 NSFAS bursaries South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X