The death of two alleged cop killers‚ gunned down during a police swoop on the KwaMashu Men’s Hostel at the weekend‚ is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The men were killed in a dramatic exchange of fire with members of the Hawks and the Provincial Task Team‚ who were tracing those responsible for the death of policeman Mbiko Buthelezi at the hostel last week. Buthelezi was shot and killed while on patrol.

Investigators stormed a house in the early hours of Saturday morning‚ after receiving intelligence that Buthelezi’s alleged killers were inside.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini said the police watchdog body was examining the circumstances of the shooting.

“It is alleged that members from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and Provincial Task Team were following information on a murder and attempted murder case in which a policeman was killed‚” Dlamini said.

“They approached a house at Block 44 KwaMashu Hostel in Ntokozo Road and cornered the suspects. It is alleged that they identified themselves as police and that upon opening the door‚ the suspects fired shots in the direction of the police and police returned fire‚ fatally wounding two suspects.”

He said that four men were arrested and two firearms were recovered.