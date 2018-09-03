Acting government communications head Phumla Williams believes former president Jacob Zuma “protected” axed communications minister Faith Muthambi – and she “really hopes” he will explain why.

Williams gave explosive evidence on Monday morning about how Muthambi’s mistreatment of her revived the trauma of her apartheid-era torture – and accused her of “wanting to steal at all costs”.

“Minister Muthambi‚ or rather this woman… Minister Muthambi had ripped my scars of torture‚ completely‚ completely… I was no longer sleeping‚ I had nightmares… I had panic attacks. I saw torture going through my body again. I never thought in this government‚ people can do such things.

“I was tortured for weeks and Muthambi did the same thing to my body.”

Williams was describing how Muthambi‚ who allegedly leaked confidential Cabinet memos to the Gupta family‚ systematically took away her key responsibilities‚ which included her management of Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) procurement decisions.