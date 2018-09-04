South Africa

Beware this deadly shocker from our colonial past

04 September 2018
Stellenbosch University’s former deputy vice-chancellor and former dean of engineering Professor Christo Viljoen, said if SA wanted to talk about decolonisation, “we need to talk about decolonising our electricity system”.
Millions of home and business owners are living and working daily with a deadly British colonial legacy: the common three-point round-pin plug and socket.

Professor Christo Viljoen, Stellenbosch University’s former deputy vice-chancellor and former dean of engineering, said if SA wanted to talk about decolonisation, “we need to talk about decolonising our electricity system”.

The plug, which is based on a former British plug-and-socket system, was introduced to the country and the UK’s former colonies in the 1920s. But shortly after World War 2, the British government realised the danger of its plug – which was caused by severe overheating because of poor contact within the socket – and withdrew it from circulation.

SA, however, did not follow suit.

