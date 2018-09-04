A former Cape Town DA councillor convicted of R3m fraud for giving a bogus appointment letter to a developer to build RDP homes has been spared jail.

Wilma Brady was found guilty in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court in July. Eric Ntabazalila‚ spokesman for the prosecution in the Western Cape‚ said she was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Tuesday.

“The sentence was wholly suspended for five years on condition that she not commit fraud or theft‚” he said.

Brady was also sentenced to 24 months’ correctional supervision and a R10‚000 fine for contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

According to court documents‚ Brady unlawfully entered into a contract with Lelethu‚ a construction company‚ which purported to bind the provincial government financially.

She chaired the city’s Oostenberg sub-council in 2006 when she claimed to represent the provincial housing department in a letter to a representative of the developer‚ Faizel Davids. In the letter‚ she purported to appoint the company for the construction of 33 RDP houses in Malibu Village‚ Blue Downs.