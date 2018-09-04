Denel explosion deaths are ‘heartbreaking’‚ says company chair

Flags are flying at half-mast at Denel sites across the country after at least eight people died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (sic) (RDM) factory in Macassar‚ Western Cape‚ on Monday.

“Flags are flying at half-mast at all Denel sites in support of Rheinmetall‚ the employees and the families of those who lost their lives‚” the company said on Tuesday.

Denel chairperson Monhla Hlahla said: “We were shocked to learn from the leadership of RDM about this tragic accident where an explosion occurred during operations and destroyed the entire building as well as the immediate surrounding walls. It is heartbreaking that colleagues lost their lives in such tragic circumstances. Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”