Feathers fly over ‘misleading’ Kruger camp ad

A man is unhappy with a camping resort for claiming a few feathers in their cap.

Stephen Berry complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about the print advertisement for the Pafuri River Camp‚ which borders the Kruger National Park’s Pafuri Gate.

In the advertisement published in the June issue of Go! Magazine they stated: “Pafuri River Camp. Main camp. Tented tree accommodation. Bushbar‚ lapa and swimming pool. Relaxed informal atmosphere. From R495 pppn. Campsite. Secluded campsites from R150 pppn. The authentic bushveld experience. Bordering Kruger Park’s Pafuri Gate. Birding specials include [the] African finfoot‚ mottled Spinetail and Pel’s fishing owl. Self-catering or fully catered on request.”

Berry said the ad was misleading because no African finfoots or Pel’s fishing owls have been spotted at the camp “for at least 18 years”.

The Pafuri River Camp denied this‚ but offered to change the wording to: “Seasonal sightings include African finfoot‚ mottled spinetail and Pel’s fishing owl.”