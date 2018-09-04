South Africa

Giraffe tramples mom and 3-year-old on Limpopo farm

04 September 2018 - 16:52 By Timeslive
ER24 said in a statement on September 4 2018 that the incident occurred on a farm in Hoedspruit‚ Limpopo‚ on September 1 2018
ER24 said in a statement on September 4 2018 that the incident occurred on a farm in Hoedspruit‚ Limpopo‚ on September 1 2018
Image: ER24 EMS via Twitter

In a freak accident involving a giraffe‚ two people – a mother and her child – were left critically injured.

ER24 said in a statement on Tuesday that the incident occurred on a farm in Hoedspruit‚ Limpopo‚ on Monday afternoon.

“ER24 paramedics were alerted to this incident after the Hoedspruit Medical Rescue arrived on the scene and assessed the patients. Assessments showed that a mother‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ as well as a 3-year-old boy‚ had sustained numerous injuries and were both in a critical condition‚” said spokesman Russel Meiring.

He added that the mom and child were treated by Hoedspruit Medical Rescue before they were rushed to a nearby airfield and airlifted to Busamed Modderfontein for “urgent treatment” once they had been stabilised.

READ MORE:

Woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

A 45-year-old woman walking her dog in South Carolina died on Monday after being snatched and dragged underwater by an 8-foot alligator, the county ...
News
14 days ago

Three injured in gruesome pitbull attack

Two pitbulls jumped over a fence‚ looking for trouble…
News
28 days ago

Woman savaged by pack of dingoes in Australia

A woman has been savaged by dingoes in the Australian desert, with the mining worker describing how she feared for her life as the pack of wild dogs ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Amazon joins Apple in the trillion-dollar club Sci-Tech
  2. Contestant in hijab a first for Miss England World
  3. Pot, kettle: Russia warns Google against election 'meddling' World
  4. Natalie Portman: US school shootings are a 'civil war' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X