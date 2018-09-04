“Government has declared zero tolerance on violence against women and children and ... has full confidence in the police that they will be able to solve this case. Therefore let us allow the law to take its course‚” Kaunda added.

Police are expected to use DNA testing to conclusively identify the remains of the boy‚ who was found wearing a school tracksuit jacket.

Ebrahim‚ of Longbury Drive in Phoenix‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.