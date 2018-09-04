Post-mortem for decomposed body believed to be missing Miguel Louw

The decomposed body of a child – believed to be that of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw – will be examined by state pathologists on Wednesday.

The body was found by police and security guards‚ who were led on a pursuit deep into a bush by men who had robbed a salon in Phoenix on Monday.

A search dog tracking the robbers had deviated from their scent – honing in on the decomposed remains of a boy still clad in school uniform.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the examination of the body would take place at the Phoenix mortuary.

“DNA tests will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the body‚” she said.

The body was found near the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy’s disappearance on July 17.