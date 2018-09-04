Post-mortem for decomposed body believed to be missing Miguel Louw
The decomposed body of a child – believed to be that of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw – will be examined by state pathologists on Wednesday.
The body was found by police and security guards‚ who were led on a pursuit deep into a bush by men who had robbed a salon in Phoenix on Monday.
A search dog tracking the robbers had deviated from their scent – honing in on the decomposed remains of a boy still clad in school uniform.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the examination of the body would take place at the Phoenix mortuary.
“DNA tests will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the body‚” she said.
The body was found near the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy’s disappearance on July 17.
Ebrahim‚ of Longbury Drive in Phoenix‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.
CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.
KwaZulu-Natal prosecutions boss‚ advocate Moipone Noko‚ said the results of tests would inform “further action” regarding Ebrahim’s prosecution.
“At this stage we await confirmation from the police regarding the identity of the child found. Their investigations and information will determine our further action in the matter‚ if necessary‚” she added.
Ebrahim faces charges of kidnapping and theft.
A body that is believed to be of missing nine-year-old Miguel Louw was found on September 3 2018. This is what we know so far about the case.