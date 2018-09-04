Johannesburg is expected to be sunny with a maximum of 30˚C on Wednesday with a possibility of rain towards the end of the week.

Cape Town will be rainy on Wednesday with a high of around 14 ˚C. Durban will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 27˚C and rain later in the week.

Snow Report South Africa said there could be light snowfall across the high peaks of the Cedarberg‚ Hex River Mountains and the Boland Mountains north of Wellington overnight on Tuesday in the Western Cape.

Recent rains have raised the average dam levels in the Western Cape to 58%‚ a dramatic improvement on the 16% level recorded at the start of winter.

Dams supplying the city of Cape Town have risen to 65.9% of storage capacity but authorities have warned that any relaxation of water restrictions‚ should that occur‚ would “at first be conservative”.