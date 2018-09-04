Most pupils at Rippon Primary School were not aware that a body found in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday may be that of missing Sydenham schoolboy nine-year-old Miguel Louw.

A member of the school's governing body on Tuesday told TimesLIVE that only the "bigger children" were aware of the latest developments.

"The younger ones did not watch news so they don’t know. But the bigger pupils know that a body was found and that it may be Miguel‚" she said.

The body was found a stone's throw from the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy's disappearance on July 17.

The governing body member‚ who did not want to be named‚ said a sombre mood had prevailed over the school since the boy’s disappearance.