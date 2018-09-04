Jason Hartzenberg dreamed of being a policeman and had just passed his entrance examination.

But the 21-year-old’s dream died in the blink of an eye on Monday when he was killed in a massive explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Macassar‚ near Somerset West‚ in the Western Cape.

Hartzenberg’s aunt‚ Marilyn Hartzenberg‚ and his one-year-old child’s grandmother‚ Beverley January‚ stood weeping at the factory gate on Tuesday as a large contingent of the Macassar community — which relies on the plant for 2‚200 jobs — held a church service.

January clutched a picture of her nephew in the cold wind of an approaching storm‚ and said he had been planning to leave his part-time job to follow his dream of becoming a policeman.

“He was such an exemplary child. He had a beautiful heart‚” she said.

Hartzenberg was the family’s sole breadwinner after his elder brother‚ Mario‚ was shot three times in gang violence in Macassar. His injuries mean he is unable to work.