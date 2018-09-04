The relief of learning no one died was like a balm to Thembisa Lukwe‚ who rushed to offer her help after two trains collided head-on near Booysens station in the south of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning‚ leaving over 110 commuters injured.

A Metrorail train travelling from Faraday towards New Canada station collided with a Naledi Jikeleza train‚ according to preliminary reports from the scene.

"A total 112 commuters - mostly without valid train tickets - sustained minor injuries and seven with serious but not critical injuries are receiving medical attention at four local various hospitals‚" said Lillian Mofokeng‚ spokesperson for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Four train crew members are also believed to have sustained minor injuries. They too received medical attention.

Lukwe‚ who runs a creche opposite the station‚ recounted her emotions after witnessing her second train accident.