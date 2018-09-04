Zuma ‘satisfied’ that no state capture evidence implicates him in wrongdoing

TimesLIVE can reveal the contents of the letter lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma sent the state capture inquiry – and that Zuma is “satisfied” that nothing in the evidence led at the Zondo Commission so far had implicated him in criminal or ethical wrongdoing.

“We are unable at this stage to comment on the phenomenon or offence referred to as ‘state capture’ whose elements and/or existence or otherwise remain the subject of investigation by the Commission‚” the lawyers write.