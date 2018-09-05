High school is a place where learners should be studying their books‚ not selling dagga to their classmates.

That was the warning from police on Wednesday after revealing that they had arrested a 20-year-old learner from a school in Thembalethu on the Garden Route.

Police spokesperson captain Dumile Gwavu said a school principal had confronted the learner last Friday‚ after receiving a tip-off that he was allegedly selling dagga. Six bank bags containing the plant were allegedly found in his possession‚ worth about R60.

The learner was arrested by police on Tuesday and will appear soon in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court.

“The police are concerned about the students who sell dagga to other students instead of studying‚” said Gwavu in a statement‚ adding that learners would be better served studying their books.