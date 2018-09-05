South Africa

20-year-old Thembalethu learner arrested for selling dagga at school

05 September 2018 - 12:10 By Nonkululeko Njilo
High school is a place where learners should be studying their books, not selling dagga to their classmates.
High school is a place where learners should be studying their books, not selling dagga to their classmates.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo, TMG Digital

High school is a place where learners should be studying their books‚ not selling dagga to their classmates.

That was the warning from police on Wednesday after revealing that they had arrested a 20-year-old learner from a school in Thembalethu on the Garden Route.

Police spokesperson captain Dumile Gwavu said a school principal had confronted the learner last Friday‚ after receiving a tip-off that he was allegedly selling dagga. Six bank bags containing the plant were allegedly found in his possession‚ worth about R60.

The learner was arrested by police on Tuesday and will appear soon in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court.

“The police are concerned about the students who sell dagga to other students instead of studying‚” said Gwavu in a statement‚ adding that learners would be better served studying their books.

Cloud of doubt hangs over dagga prosecutions

People arrested for possession of dagga should be advised by their legal representative to apply for a stay of prosecution pending the Constitutional ...
News
7 days ago

Trio in court for dealing in cannabis oil

The Hawks have shut down a hydroponic cannabis laboratory on a south coast farm in KwaZulu-Natal where approximately R500‚000 worth of plants‚ oil ...
News
20 days ago

Dagga lab nestled in elite Durban suburb

Police discovered a hydroponic dagga lab nestled in the heart of an elite Durban suburb during an early-morning raid on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Top cop takes on Miguel Louw case South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape CIT suspects nabbed in Sasolburg with car doors full of banknotes South Africa
  3. Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament South Africa
  4. Rhino poachers nabbed after 60km chase into Mozambique South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X