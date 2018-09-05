South Africa

WATCH | Armed gang hijacks vehicle while security can be seen running off

05 September 2018 - 11:13 By times live

Are security guards enough to keep hijackers away? It would seem not.

A group of armed criminals hijacked a vehicle in Chartwell, Gauteng while the security guards on duty promptly ran away from the threat.

The incident took place September, 4, 2018.

In the CCTV footage the security guards can be seen doing a routine patrol, while the gang drives slowly towards the entrance. However, at the first sign of danger, security runs off without protest.

The gang is then able to entrap the driver of the hijacked vehicle and swiftly drives off.  

Most read

  1. Top cop takes on Miguel Louw case South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape CIT suspects nabbed in Sasolburg with car doors full of banknotes South Africa
  3. Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament South Africa
  4. Rhino poachers nabbed after 60km chase into Mozambique South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X