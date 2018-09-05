WATCH | Armed gang hijacks vehicle while security can be seen running off

Are security guards enough to keep hijackers away? It would seem not.

A group of armed criminals hijacked a vehicle in Chartwell, Gauteng while the security guards on duty promptly ran away from the threat.

The incident took place September, 4, 2018.

In the CCTV footage the security guards can be seen doing a routine patrol, while the gang drives slowly towards the entrance. However, at the first sign of danger, security runs off without protest.

The gang is then able to entrap the driver of the hijacked vehicle and swiftly drives off.