South Africa

Bail application postponed for lawyer accused of husband's murder

05 September 2018 - 11:44 By Zoë Mahopo
Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband Caswell Maseko.
The bail application of a 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband to death‚ has been postponed to September 13 in the Witbank Magistrate's Court.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of her husband Caswell Maseko‚ 30‚ who died after being stabbed in their home on Saturday.

She has been remanded in custody after her court appearance on Wednesday.

Friends and colleagues picketed outside the court‚ wearing white T-shirts with the words "Team No Bail" written on them.

Trevor Mashego‚ who was among the protesters‚ said he was one of the first people to rush to the couple's home after the incident happened.

"All I saw was blood in the passage… I could not go inside. I turned back. It was very traumatic‚" he said.

