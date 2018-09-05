Bodies of three firefighters removed from building that caught alight in Joburg CBD

The building where a fire broke out in the Johannesburg CBD has been cleared.

Officials removed the bodies of three firefighters who died in the blaze that engulfed the top of the building on Wednesday. Staff were also evacuated.

One of the firefighters fell to their death‚ and two others were found inside the building which‚ among others‚ houses the offices of the Gauteng health and human settlements departments on Sauer Street.

City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said the bodies were taken to the mortuary.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident but asked the officials to notify the families of the deceased.”

The Gauteng Provincial Government is also saddened by the deaths.

“We further send our well wishes to the families and officials who were rushed to Milpark Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation and second-degree burns‚” it said.

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe said the Bank of Lisbon building houses the Departments of Health‚ Human Settlements and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

“The building has been shut down to allow investigations into the cause of the fire. The department is working with the three departments occupying the building.”