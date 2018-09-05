South Africa

Cane knife ‘attacker’ nabbed

05 September 2018 - 17:12 By Jeff Wicks
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in Nonoti‚ north of Durban.
Image: Istock

Police have made a breakthrough in a Darnall farm attack - which left a mother critically injured – with the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

The woman had grappled with a man who forced his way into her house in the early hours of Monday morning and attacked her with a cane knife.

“The suspect has been arrested on charges of attempted murder. He will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court soon once charged‚” she said.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that the woman had flung herself at her attacker in an effort to protect her young daughter.

The girl had been woken by a man armed with a cane knife and her mother had rushed to her aid.

She eventually warded off the man‚ after sustaining broken bones and a fractured skull. She remains in hospital.

