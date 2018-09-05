South Africa

Denel blast investigation must be expedited‚ says parliament committee

05 September 2018 - 14:20 By TimesLIVE
The Portfolio Committee on Labour plans to engage Denel and the Department of Labour as soon as the investigation is concluded.
Image: Twitter/@Dasilvatony

Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour has called for a speedy investigation into a deadly blast at a Denel plant in the Western Cape.

“The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour‚ Mr Lemias Mashile‚ has called for a full investigation into the explosion that claimed an unconfirmed number of lives at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town‚” the committee said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“The Department of Labour‚ in consultation with Denel‚ must expedite the investigation to ensure that the cause of the explosion is pinned down‚ not only to provide answers to the families of the deceased‚ but also to prevent such an incident from ever happening again. At the centre of the investigation must be an analysis of adherence to health and safety laws.”

At least eight people died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions factory in Macassar on Monday. The committee reached out to the loved ones of the deceased and called on Denel to assist the injured.

“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Furthermore‚ the committee wishes those that are injured a speedy recovery and has urged Denel to ensure that they get adequate medical treatment.

“The committee will engage Denel and the Department of Labour as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

