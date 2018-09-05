South Africa

Dis-Chem apologises for ‘misleading’ baby products ad

05 September 2018 - 07:00 By Nico Gous
Mohammed Belim complained to the Advertising Standards Authority about the pharmacy’s email advertisement for various products.
Image: Gallo Images/Charles Gallo

Dis-Chem has avoided a toddler-esque tantrum by admitting it left out crucial words in an advert for baby products.

One promo stated: “Great deals for feeding and changing your baby. Feeding and nappy time with your baby does not have to be stressful. Enjoy these great deals and more. Baby care. Valid until 12 August 2018... Purity Pouches. 110ml assorted. Save R20.95. R9.95 each. Available in-store.”

Belim argued it was misleading because “SAVE R20.65” implied Purity Pouches usually cost R30.60.

“The advert is simply unethical as the normal price in most stores for the Purity Pouches is R9.99.”

Dis-Chem investigated and found their marketing department had made the mistake. They had vetted and proofread the advertisement and left out “deal pricing label” in the email version by mistake. It was supposed to have promoted a bulk savings deal‚ selling seven Purity Pouches at R49 resulting in a saving of R20.65.

Dis-Chem apologised and said it was “never its intention to mislead the public”.

It told the ASA that in future two people would approve its advertisements before release.

The ASA accepted Dis-Chem’s undertaking on the condition that they did not use the advertisement in its current format again.

