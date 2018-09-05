During a joint intelligence-led police operation four alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were arrested on the N1 just outside Sasolburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday that on Monday a group of armed men attacked an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle in the Ngaleni area of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The suspects used explosives to open the truck and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Saps's 72-hour Activation Plan was immediately implemented‚ which entailed the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence‚ the DPCI‚ SAPS Detectives and other specialised units‚" said Naidoo. "On Tuesday‚ Crime Intelligence tracked down the suspects between the Eastern Cape and Gauteng and an operational team intercepted them on the N1 just outside Sasolburg."

Four suspects between 40 and 44 years of age were travelling in a hired car. On searching the vehicle‚ a substantial amount of banknotes were found hidden in the car's door panels. The suspects could not give a satisfactory explanation why the money was hidden there. Some of the banknotes were damaged‚ presumably by the explosion during the robbery.