South Africa

Eastern Cape CIT suspects nabbed in Sasolburg with car doors full of banknotes

05 September 2018 - 12:42 By Timeslive
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

During a joint intelligence-led police operation four alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were arrested on the N1 just outside Sasolburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday that on Monday a group of armed men attacked an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle in the Ngaleni area of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The suspects used explosives to open the truck and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Saps's 72-hour Activation Plan was immediately implemented‚ which entailed the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence‚ the DPCI‚ SAPS Detectives and other specialised units‚" said Naidoo. "On Tuesday‚ Crime Intelligence tracked down the suspects between the Eastern Cape and Gauteng and an operational team intercepted them on the N1 just outside Sasolburg."

Four suspects between 40 and 44 years of age were travelling in a hired car. On searching the vehicle‚ a substantial amount of banknotes were found hidden in the car's door panels. The suspects could not give a satisfactory explanation why the money was hidden there. Some of the banknotes were damaged‚ presumably by the explosion during the robbery.

WATCH | Robbers and residents steal from cash van after Mpumalanga heist

Robbers took down and robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday‚ but the drama wasn’t over as residents then set upon it after the gang had fled.
News
9 hours ago

The men are also suspected to have been involved in a CIT robbery on the morning of August 3 in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape‚ where they failed to take money but fled with firearms of security officers.

National Commissioner of Police general Khehla John Sitole has commended the team on the speedy arrest. "Since the implementation of the 72-hour Activation Plan we are realising greater successes in tracking and arresting perpetrators of serious crimes"‚ he said.

"The essence of this plan is to mobilise maximum resources such as Crime Intelligence‚ DPCI‚ Forensics and other experts within the stiputaled period of time to ensure that all areas of the preliminary investigation are covered thoroughly and no information and evidence that can help in identifying those responsible for the crime is lost‚" added Sitole.

Police detectives are expected to make more arrests in this case‚ Naidoo said.

Most read

  1. Three firefighters dead in Joburg CBD blaze amid fears of futher fatalities South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gogo allegedly beaten over beer by teen South Africa
  3. Denel blast investigation must be expedited‚ says parliament committee South Africa
  4. Elephant at Johannesburg zoo dies South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X