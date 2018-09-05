Firefighters battle factory blaze in Kya Sands

Firefighters are trying to contain a blaze that broke out hours ago at a printing factory in Kya Sands in Johannesburg.

“EMS fire trucks and firefighters from the Roosevelt‚ Randburg and Hunters Hill fire stations rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze‚ fuelled possibly by chemicals and flammables inside the printing factory. Heavy black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.”

Sun said firefighters were trying to curb the fire from spreading.

“Our firefighters are doing all they can to contain the fire in the Kya Sands industrial area‚ the blaze is fuelled by unknown substances in the printing factory and we are concerned of the extent of the blaze and the possible toxicity of the black smoke‚” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No deaths or injuries have been reported.