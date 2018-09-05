South Africa

Firefighters battle factory blaze in Kya Sands

05 September 2018 - 11:28 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: phanuwatnandee / 123RF Stock Photo

Firefighters are trying to contain a blaze that broke out hours ago at a printing factory in Kya Sands in Johannesburg.

“EMS fire trucks and firefighters from the Roosevelt‚ Randburg and Hunters Hill fire stations rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze‚ fuelled possibly by chemicals and flammables inside the printing factory. Heavy black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.”

Sun said firefighters were trying to curb the fire from spreading.

“Our firefighters are doing all they can to contain the fire in the Kya Sands industrial area‚ the blaze is fuelled by unknown substances in the printing factory and we are concerned of the extent of the blaze and the possible toxicity of the black smoke‚” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

READ MORE

SA's on fire and there's no one to put it out

Sophisticated arsonists and a dire lack of firefighting skills are exacting an increasingly deadly toll on SA – and costing the economy billions.
News
1 day ago

Pilanesberg Nature Reserve fire under control… ‘for now’

The raging at the Pilanesberg Nature Reserve in North West has been brought under control - “for now”.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Top cop takes on Miguel Louw case South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape CIT suspects nabbed in Sasolburg with car doors full of banknotes South Africa
  3. Twitter grills Markus Jooste as he appears before Parliament South Africa
  4. Rhino poachers nabbed after 60km chase into Mozambique South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X