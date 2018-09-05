Five years on‚ Baby Sindi still unaware her real mother killed in horror truck crash
“Baby Sindi” has lived the past five years without her mother - but she does not know it.
She was three months old when her mother was killed when a 40-ton 18-wheeler truck ploughed into four taxis and two cars on Fields Hill‚ Pinetown‚ exactly five years ago.
A friend‚ who was babysitting the child on the day of the crash‚ told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Sindi was being cared for by an aunt.
“She is growing so well. An aunt‚ who is a teacher‚ has been taking care of her. Sindi has a nanny and a good life‚ but doesn’t know her mother.
“She thinks her aunt is her mother because she is too young to understand what happened five years ago‚” she said.
Sindi’s mother was a taxi passenger on her way home from her first day back at work after maternity leave when she was killed.
“Sindi’s mother‚ Deli Msomi‚ was my best friend. She loved her baby so much.
“I visit Sindi often but I can't tell her about the mother that she does not know. One day‚ I hope to tell her about her wonderful mother‚” the friend‚ who did not want to be named‚ said.
A day after the crash‚ Sindi’s elderly grandmother approached an NGO-run Pietermaritzburg children’s home to take care of her – but she changed her mind when she learned that her granddaughter might be fostered. The granny died a few months after the crash.
The truck driver‚ Sanele May‚ is serving an eight-year sentence for the horrific crash‚ which claimed 24 lives on September 5 2013.
Gregory Govender‚ the owner of Sagekal Logistics‚ was fined R2‚000 for failing to maintain a roadworthy vehicle and R5‚000 for hiring May‚ who was not eligible to work in the country.