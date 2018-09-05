“Baby Sindi” has lived the past five years without her mother - but she does not know it.

She was three months old when her mother was killed when a 40-ton 18-wheeler truck ploughed into four taxis and two cars on Fields Hill‚ Pinetown‚ exactly five years ago.

A friend‚ who was babysitting the child on the day of the crash‚ told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Sindi was being cared for by an aunt.

“She is growing so well. An aunt‚ who is a teacher‚ has been taking care of her. Sindi has a nanny and a good life‚ but doesn’t know her mother.

“She thinks her aunt is her mother because she is too young to understand what happened five years ago‚” she said.