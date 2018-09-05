A government employee who was “in the room” where a fatal fire broke out in downtown Johannesburg on Wednesday will be interviewed‚ Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

While the cause of the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD is unknown‚ Makhuru said on Wednesday that the unnamed staff member could hold the answers.

Three firefighters died in the fire‚ one of them after apparently falling from the 23rd floor. The building houses the Departments of Health‚ Human Settlements‚ and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

“Fortunately‚ there is a staff member that was in the room where the fire started. The police are going to interview that staff member that was there. They will know exactly what caused the fire‚" Makhura said.