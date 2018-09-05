South Africa

Gwede should stop dithering and stand before Zondo

Ranjeni Munusamy
05 September 2018
Gwede Mantashe tried to keep a lid on the state capture scandal until it exploded beyond his control.
One of the strangest developments from the state capture inquiry was ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s decision to publicly discredit the evidence of former MP Vytjie Mentor.


Mantashe told EWN that “the whole story is actually a fake” in response to Mentor’s claim that she informed him and his deputy about the alleged offer by the Guptas in 2010 to make her the minister of Public Enterprises.

But whether Mentor’s testimony is plausible or falsified is up to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to decide, not an ANC official.

